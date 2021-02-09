Helmerich & Payne Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of -$0.82 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP):

-Earnings: -$70.43 million in Q1 vs. $30.61 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.66 in Q1 vs. $0.27 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$87.24 million or -$0.82 per share for the period. -Revenue: $246.38 million in Q1 vs. $614.66 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.