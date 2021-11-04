Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) insiders sold US$1.6m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While it’s been a great week for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shareholders after stock gained 4.9%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$1.6m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Helmerich & Payne

The Chairman of the Board, Hans Helmerich, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.6m worth of shares at a price of US$32.76 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$33.34. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 1.9% of Hans Helmerich's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Hans Helmerich.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HP Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Helmerich & Payne

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Helmerich & Payne insiders own 3.2% of the company, currently worth about US$117m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Helmerich & Payne Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Helmerich & Payne shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Helmerich & Payne insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Helmerich & Payne has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Of course Helmerich & Payne may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.