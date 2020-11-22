Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Annual Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Helmerich & Payne beat expectations with revenues of US$1.8b arriving 3.5% ahead of forecasts. The company also reported a statutory loss of US$4.60, 5.6% smaller than was expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:HP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 22nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the 16 analysts covering Helmerich & Payne provided consensus estimates of US$1.02b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 43% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 40% to US$2.74. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$969.5m and US$2.52 per share in losses. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although there was a nice uplift to revenue, the consensus also made a to its losses per share forecasts.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$18.55, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Helmerich & Payne, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$31.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 43% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 3.7% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.4% next year. It's pretty clear that Helmerich & Payne's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Helmerich & Payne going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Helmerich & Payne is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

