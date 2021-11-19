Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.16, the dividend yield is 3.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HP was $26.16, representing a -27.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.26 and a 34.91% increase over the 52 week low of $19.39.

HP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). HP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.05. Zacks Investment Research reports HP's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 53.68%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCE with an decrease of -1.52% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of HP at 9.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.