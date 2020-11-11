Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -64.79% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.4, the dividend yield is 5.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HP was $17.4, representing a -63.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.33 and a 40.32% increase over the 52 week low of $12.40.

HP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). HP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.67. Zacks Investment Research reports HP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -164.1%, compared to an industry average of -9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XES with an decrease of -2.48% over the last 100 days. PSCE has the highest percent weighting of HP at 8.79%.

