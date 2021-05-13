Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.25, the dividend yield is 3.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HP was $29.25, representing a -13.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.70 and a 127.27% increase over the 52 week low of $12.87.

HP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). HP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.77. Zacks Investment Research reports HP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -188.37%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCE with an increase of 47.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HP at 7.57%.

