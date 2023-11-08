Helmerich & Payne Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $77.62 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $45.54 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.16 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $659.61 million from $631.33 million last year.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $77.62 Mln. vs. $45.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $659.61 Mln vs. $631.33 Mln last year.

