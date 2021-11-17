Helmerich & Payne Inc. Announces Retreat In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP):

-Earnings: -$79.16 million in Q4 vs. -$58.96 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.74 in Q4 vs. -$0.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$65.89 million or -$0.62 per share for the period. -Revenue: $343.01 million in Q4 vs. $208.27 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.