Helmerich & Payne Inc. Announces Retreat In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $84.83 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $164.04 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.82 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.6% to $687.94 million from $769.22 million last year.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $84.83 Mln. vs. $164.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $687.94 Mln vs. $769.22 Mln last year.

