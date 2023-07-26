Helmerich & Payne Inc. Announces Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $95.29 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $17.75 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.6% to $723.96 million from $550.23 million last year.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $95.29 Mln. vs. $17.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $723.96 Mln vs. $550.23 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.