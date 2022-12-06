Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Helmerich & Payne (HP) closed at $47.01, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas well-drilling contractor had lost 9.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

Helmerich & Payne will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Helmerich & Payne is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 277.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $683.95 million, up 66.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $2.98 billion, which would represent changes of +4360% and +44.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Helmerich & Payne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.86% higher within the past month. Helmerich & Payne is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Helmerich & Payne has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.58 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.27, so we one might conclude that Helmerich & Payne is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Drilling industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

