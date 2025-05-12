Helmerich & Payne (HP) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Helmerich & Payne (HP) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.7%. EPS of $0.02 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $992.67 million, representing a surprise of +2.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -96.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Helmerich & Payne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average active rigs - North America Solutions : 149 versus 148 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 149 versus 148 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of available rigs at the end of period - North America Solutions : 224 versus 226 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 224 versus 226 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of available rigs at the end of period - International Solutions : 153 compared to the 111 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 153 compared to the 111 average estimate based on three analysts. Average active rigs - International Solutions : 69 compared to the 47 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 69 compared to the 47 average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Other : $3.65 million versus $22.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.6% change.

: $3.65 million versus $22.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.6% change. Operating Revenues- International Solutions : $247.91 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $180.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +440.4%.

: $247.91 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $180.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +440.4%. Operating Revenues- North America Solutions : $599.69 million compared to the $572.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

: $599.69 million compared to the $572.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Drilling services : $1.01 billion compared to the $982.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.8% year over year.

: $1.01 billion compared to the $982.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.8% year over year. Segment operating income (loss)- International Solutions : -$34.98 million compared to the $4.09 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: -$34.98 million compared to the $4.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. Segment operating income (loss)- North America Solutions: $151.94 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $136.91 million.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

