Helmerich & Payne (HP) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Helmerich & Payne (HP) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. HP recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

HP has rallied 5.8% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests HP could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at HP's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 8 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch HP for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.