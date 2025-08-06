Helmerich & Payne (HP) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Helmerich & Payne (HP) reported revenue of $1.04 billion, up 49.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $999.23 million, representing a surprise of +4.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average active rigs - North America Solutions : 147 compared to the 145 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 147 compared to the 145 average estimate based on four analysts. Average active rigs - Offshore Solutions : 3 compared to the 3 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3 compared to the 3 average estimate based on four analysts. Average active rigs - International Solutions : 72 versus 77 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 72 versus 77 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of available rigs at the end of period - International Solutions : 137 compared to the 163 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 137 compared to the 163 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of available rigs at the end of period - North America Solutions : 224 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 224.

: 224 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 224. Number of available rigs at the end of period - Offshore Solutions : 7 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7.

: 7 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7. Number of active rigs at the end of period - North America Solutions : 141 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 146.

: 141 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 146. Operating Revenues- North America Solutions : $592.21 million versus $568.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.

: $592.21 million versus $568.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change. Operating revenues - Offshore Solutions : $161.78 million versus $148.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +494.4% change.

: $161.78 million versus $148.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +494.4% change. Operating Revenues- International Solutions : $265.8 million compared to the $277.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +455.1% year over year.

: $265.8 million compared to the $277.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +455.1% year over year. Operating Revenues- Drilling services : $1.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.3%.

: $1.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.3%. Operating Revenues- Other: $3.05 million versus $25.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.

Here is how Helmerich & Payne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Helmerich & Payne here>>>

Shares of Helmerich & Payne have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.