Helmerich & Payne (HP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Helmerich & Payne (HP) reported $932.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.2%. EPS of -$0.38 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $946.15 million, representing a surprise of -1.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -570.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average active rigs - North America Solutions : 136 versus 135 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 136 versus 135 estimated by four analysts on average. Average active rigs - Offshore Solutions : 3 versus 3 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3 versus 3 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of available rigs at the end of period - Offshore Solutions : 4 versus 4 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4 versus 4 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of available rigs at the end of period - International Solutions : 130 compared to the 130 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 130 compared to the 130 average estimate based on four analysts. Number of available rigs at the end of period - North America Solutions : 203 compared to the 205 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 203 compared to the 205 average estimate based on four analysts. Average active rigs - International Solutions : 61 compared to the 59 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 61 compared to the 59 average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Revenues- North America Solutions : $517.25 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $517.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%.

: $517.25 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $517.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%. Operating Revenues- Offshore Solutions : $171.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $159.12 million.

: $171.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $159.12 million. Operating Revenues- International Solutions : $218.32 million versus $229.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change.

: $218.32 million versus $229.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.9% change. Operating Revenues- Drilling services : $906.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $908.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.

: $906.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $908.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%. Operating Revenues- Other : $25.94 million compared to the $28.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +611.6% year over year.

: $25.94 million compared to the $28.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +611.6% year over year. Segment operating income (loss)- North America Solutions: $111.33 million compared to the $112.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Helmerich & Payne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Helmerich & Payne here>>>

Shares of Helmerich & Payne have returned +15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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