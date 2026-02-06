Helmerich & Payne (HP) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Helmerich & Payne (HP) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 50.2%. EPS of -$0.15 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $986.41 million, representing a surprise of +3.1%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -226.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average active rigs - North America Solutions : 143 versus 140 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 143 versus 140 estimated by four analysts on average. Average active rigs - Offshore Solutions : 3 versus 3 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3 versus 3 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of available rigs at the end of period - Offshore Solutions : 4 versus 7 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4 versus 7 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of available rigs at the end of period - International Solutions : 131 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 137.

: 131 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 137. Number of available rigs at the end of period - North America Solutions : 203 versus 217 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 203 versus 217 estimated by four analysts on average. Average active rigs - International Solutions : 59 compared to the 61 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 59 compared to the 61 average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Revenues- North America Solutions : $563.94 million versus $555.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.

: $563.94 million versus $555.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change. Operating Revenues- Offshore Solutions : $188.28 million versus $180.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +544.6% change.

: $188.28 million versus $180.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +544.6% change. Operating Revenues- International Solutions : $234.29 million versus $230.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +393.5% change.

: $234.29 million versus $230.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +393.5% change. Operating Revenues- Drilling services : $981.13 million compared to the $940.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.4% year over year.

: $981.13 million compared to the $940.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other : $35.9 million versus $25.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1235.1% change.

: $35.9 million versus $25.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1235.1% change. Segment operating income (loss)- North America Solutions: $36.21 million versus $122.82 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Helmerich & Payne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Helmerich & Payne have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

