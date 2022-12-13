Helmerich & Payne (HP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Helmerich & Payne (HP) closed at $48.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas well-drilling contractor had lost 7.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Helmerich & Payne as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 277.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $691.28 million, up 68.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $2.99 billion, which would represent changes of +4360% and +45.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Helmerich & Payne. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.86% higher. Helmerich & Payne currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Helmerich & Payne currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.15, so we one might conclude that Helmerich & Payne is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Drilling industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

