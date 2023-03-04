Helmerich & Payne (HP) Declares $0.24 Dividend

Helmerich & Payne said on March 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 18, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.77%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 20.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.65%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.65% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helmerich & Payne is $61.71. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 37.65% from its latest reported closing price of $44.83.

The projected annual revenue for Helmerich & Payne is $3,112MM, an increase of 31.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helmerich & Payne. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 11.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HP is 0.31%, an increase of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 119,919K shares. The put/call ratio of HP is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 8,257K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,802K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,695K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HP by 23.66% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,395K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,824K shares, representing a decrease of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HP by 15.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,878K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HP by 26.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,444K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HP by 26.07% over the last quarter.

Helmerich & Payne Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies.

