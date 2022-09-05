Helmerich & Payne (HP) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Helmerich & Payne (HP) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. HP recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

HP has rallied 10.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests HP could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider HP's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on HP for more gains in the near future.





