HELMERICH & PAYNE Earnings Results: $HP Reports Quarterly Earnings

HELMERICH & PAYNE ($HP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, missing estimates of $0.70 by $0.68. The company also reported revenue of $1,016,040,000, beating estimates of $966,727,306 by $49,312,694.

HELMERICH & PAYNE Insider Trading Activity

HELMERICH & PAYNE insiders have traded $HP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BELGACEM CHARIAG purchased 37,356 shares for an estimated $1,011,600

JOHN W LINDSAY (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $551,000

HELMERICH & PAYNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of HELMERICH & PAYNE stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HELMERICH & PAYNE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

