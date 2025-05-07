HELMERICH & PAYNE Earnings Results: $HP Reports Quarterly Earnings

HELMERICH & PAYNE ($HP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share, missing estimates of $0.70 by $0.68. The company also reported revenue of $1,016,040,000, beating estimates of $966,727,306 by $49,312,694.
HELMERICH & PAYNE Insider Trading Activity
HELMERICH & PAYNE insiders have traded $HP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BELGACEM CHARIAG purchased 37,356 shares for an estimated $1,011,600
- JOHN W LINDSAY (PRESIDENT AND CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $551,000
HELMERICH & PAYNE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of HELMERICH & PAYNE stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,686,215 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,163,935
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,685,655 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,994,673
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 896,550 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,707,531
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 786,250 shares (+28.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,536,850
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 697,697 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,223,845
- NORGES BANK added 512,568 shares (+318.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,412,427
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP removed 487,446 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,732,089
HELMERICH & PAYNE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HP in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
