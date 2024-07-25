Helmerich & Payne To Buy Scotland's KCA Deutag For $1.97 Bln Cash

(RTTNews) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) announced Thursday an agreement to acquire Scotland's KCA Deutag International Ltd., a diverse drilling company, for $1.9725 billion in cash.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the H&P Board of Directors, and is expected to close prior to calendar 2024 year end, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The acquisition will be funded with cash on hand and new borrowings.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to cash flow and free cash flow per share, and increasingly accretive thereafter, with double-digit free cash flow accretion expected as soon as 2025.

Transaction returns are expected to exceed cost of capital by 2026.

KCA Deutag has a significant land drilling presence in the Middle East, which represents approximately two-thirds of the company's calendar year 2023 Operating EBITDA, with additional operations in South America, Europe and Africa.

In addition to its land operations, KCA Deutag has asset-light offshore management contract operations in the North Sea, Angola, Azerbaijan and Canada.

President and CEO of H&P, John Lindsay, said, "KCA Deutag's assets and operations will add resilient revenues, providing greater earnings visibility and cash flow generation. As a result, we expect to generate sizeable incremental cash flows and are confident this transaction will deliver near- and long-term growth..."

Through the transaction, H&P is expected to increase its Middle East rig count from 12 to 88 rigs, 71 of which are in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

Upon closing the deal, H&P expects to have three primary operating segments: North America Solutions, International Solutions, and Offshore Solutions. H&P's North America Solutions segment will remain unchanged.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Helmerich & Payne shares were gaining around 1.5 percent to trade at $38.32.

