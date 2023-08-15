Helmerich & Payne Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.45, changing hands as low as $40.78 per share. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HP's low point in its 52 week range is $30.405 per share, with $54.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.94.

