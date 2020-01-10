Helmerich & Payne Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HP

In trading on Friday, shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.51, changing hands as high as $46.60 per share. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HP's low point in its 52 week range is $35.745 per share, with $64.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.44. The HP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

