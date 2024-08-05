Helmerich & Payne Appoints Vann As CFO

(RTTNews) - Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) on Monday announced the appointment of Kevin Vann as chief financial officer, effective August 5, 2024.

Vann will take over from Mark Smith, who will retire on August 15, 2024.

Vann has experience in financial management and accounting within the oil and gas sector, having previously held the position of CFO at WPX Energy from 2014 to 2021.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $36.43, up 0.11%.

