HelloFresh warns on profit again, shares tank

March 8 (Reuters) - German meal-kit maker HelloFresh HFGG.DE cut its 2024 core earnings forecast for the second time in five months on Friday and scrapped its mid-term revenue and profit guidance, citing tougher market conditions and sending its shares plunging.

The Berlin-based company had been aiming for 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in revenues and 1 billion euros in adjusted core profit (AEBITDA) in 2025. It did not give a new date for those goals.

It said 2024 core earnings would be hit by higher marketing expenses and the costs of ramping-up in its ready-to-eat business.

HelloFresh now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 350-400 million euros ($383-$437 million) this year, 29% below analysts' forecast under the rosiest scenario, according to a company-provided consensus.

At 0733 GMT, the company's shares were down 24% in premarket trade, with a local trader describing the 2024 guidance as a second "shocker" after a November warning.

J.P. Morgan said in a note that management's recent poor track record in providing reliable guidance meant investors were likely to shun the stock until results improve

A pandemic-era darling, which like other food delivery firms was a big winner during the COVID lockdowns, HelloFresh had to increase its marketing costs to retain customers as economies reopened and inflation surged.

The company will publish its annual report on March 15.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)

