HelloFresh shocks market again with earnings outlook, shares nearly halve

March 08, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

By Paolo Laudani

March 8 (Reuters) - German meal-kit maker HelloFresh HFGG.DE provided a 2024 core earnings forecast on Friday that was way below expectations, shocking investors for a second time after a profit warning in November and sending its shares plummeting almost 50%.

It also scrapped its revenue and profit goals for next year.

Citing higher marketing expenses and the costs of ramping up its ready-to-eat business, HelloFresh said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 350-400 million euros ($383-$437 million) this year.

That compares with a company-provided consensus estimate from analysts of 568 million euros.

A pandemic-era darling, which like other food delivery firms was a big winner during the COVID lockdowns, HelloFresh had to increase its marketing costs to retain customers as economies reopened and inflation surged.

The Berlin-based company said it was putting aside its aim for 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in revenues and 1 billion euros in adjusted core profit in 2025.

In November, it cut its profit estimate for 2023, flagging lower-than-expected sales growth and higher costs for its North American unit.

On Friday, its shares slid 47% in morning trade to their lowest levels in five years, on track for its worst-ever daily drop. The stock has lost 55% of its value for the year to date.

J.P. Morgan said in a note that management's recent poor track record in providing reliable guidance meant investors were likely to shun the stock until results improve.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)

(Additional reporting by Tristan Veyet; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Mark Potter and Edwina Gibbs)

((Paolo.Laudani@thomsonreuters.com; tristan.chabba@thomsonreuters.com))

