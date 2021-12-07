HelloFresh Sees FY22 Revenue Growth On CC Basis To Be 20% - 26%

(RTTNews) - HelloFresh (HLFFF, HFG.F), a German meal-kit company, said it expects revenue growth for the full year 2022 on a constant currency basis to be between 20% and 26%. The arithmetic average of published broker estimates for Euro-reported revenue growth of 17.7%.

The company projects an adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 to be between 500 million euros and 580 million euros compared to arithmetic average of published broker estimates of 647 million euros.

The company said it will continue its strong investment into its long term growth capabilities, most notably the ongoing build out of its fulfilment infrastructure, and the strengthening of its tech and data platform.

The company will also continue to pursue and scale new geographies and brands in line with its long term growth strategy.

