HelloFresh sees 2023 core profit of 460-540 mln euros

March 7 (Reuters) - German meal-kit maker HelloFresh HFGG.DE forecast a higher 2023 core profit on Tuesday, as it focuses on contribution-margin expansion despite increased marketing spend to retain customers.

It sees adjusted core profit (AEBITDA) of between 460 million and 540 million euros ($491.60 million-577.10 million) in 2023. The guidance midpoint of 500 million euros compares with AEBITDA of 477.4 million euros HelloFresh reported for 2022.

($1 = 0.9357 euros)

