News & Insights

Stocks
HELFY

HelloFresh SE - ADR (HELFY) Price Target Increased by 42.76% to 16.13

October 31, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for HelloFresh SE - ADR (OTC:HELFY) has been revised to 16.13 / share. This is an increase of 42.76% from the prior estimate of 11.30 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.05 to a high of 34.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 185.54% from the latest reported closing price of 5.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in HelloFresh SE - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELFY is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HELFY / HelloFresh SE - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Pacer Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELFY by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HELFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.