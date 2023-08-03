HelloFresh SE - ADR (HELFY) Price Target Decreased by 24.41% to 12.88

The average one-year price target for HelloFresh SE - ADR (OTC:HELFY) has been revised to 12.88 / share. This is an decrease of 24.41% from the prior estimate of 17.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -2.76 to a high of 31.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 107.79% from the latest reported closing price of 6.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in HelloFresh SE - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELFY is 0.00%, a decrease of 21.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.22% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELFY by 8.02% over the last quarter.

