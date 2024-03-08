HelloFresh scraps mid-term revenue outlook amid tough market conditions

March 8 (Reuters) - German meal-kit maker HelloFresh HFGG.DE on Thursday scrapped its mid-term revenue outlook of 10 billion euros ($10.95 billion) and 1 billion euros in adjusted core profit (AEBITDA), citing tougher market conditions.

The Berlin-based company, however, didn't provide details on when it expects to reach its target, which was originally set for 2025.

HelloFresh now expects its 2024 core earnings to come in below expectations as it has to deal with higher marketing expenses and capacity ramp-up in its ready-to-eat business.

The company targets its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to come in between 350 million euros and 400 million euros, a miss of 29% to the company-provided consensus in the rosiest scenario.

A pandemic-era darling, which like other food delivery firms was a big winner during the COVID-led lockdowns, was required to increase its marketing costs to retain customers as economies reopened and inflation surged.

HelloFresh will publish its annual report on March 15.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani and Tristan Veyet; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

