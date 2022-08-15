HelloFresh reports quarterly earnings slightly above estimates

Aug 15 (Reuters) - German meal-kit maker HelloFresh HFGG.DE on Monday reported a 7.5% fall in its quarterly core earnings, in line with its pre-released numbers from July and slightly above market estimates.

The Berlin-based company, which lets customers choose online recipes and delivers the pre-portioned ingredients to their doors, reported adjusted earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 145.9 million euros ($149.6 million) in the second quarter, above analysts' average forecast of 136 million in a company-compiled consensus.

In the pre-announcement last month, HelloFresh had said it expected adjusted EBITDA to come between 140 million and 150 million euros.

"We've been largely mitigating inflation effects without passing on the higher costs in full to our customers," said Chief Executive Dominik Richter in a statement.

The company, however, said last month that inflation, waning consumer confidence and the Ukraine war would weigh on earnings in the second half of the year, as it cut its full-year guidance.

Its quarterly revenue came in line with the preliminary figure at 1.96 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9754 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba and Elena Vardon; editing by Milla Nissi)

((Tristan.chabba@thomsonreuters.com; Elena.vardon@thomsonreuters.com))

