HelloFresh reports first-quarter surge in active customers

May 4(Reuters) - German meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh HFGG.DE said on Tuesday its active customer base grew by 74% in the first quarter, as the trend of cooking at home persisted even as lockdowns across markets such as United States, Australia and Britain are being eased.

HelloFresh, like U.S.-based peer Blue Apron APRN.N and takeaway food groups Delivery Hero DHER.DE and Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS, has benefited from a surge in orders during the lockdowns as more people eat and cook at home, and is now riding an e-commerce boom brought on by the pandemic.

The Berlin-based company, which delivers pre-portioned meal ingredients with recipes to subscribers, more than doubled its quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to 159.2 million euros ($191.64 million) from 63.1 million euros a year earlier.

"Our teams have been working hard to de-bottleneck the capacity constraints we were experiencing over the majority of 2020, especially in our U.S. market," Chief Executive Dominik Richter said in a statement.

Richter said in November fulfillment centers under construction in Georgia and Texas would ease supply bottlenecks in the United States.

HelloFresh said recently acquired ready-to-eat meal company Factor75 contributed to its quarterly performance.

In April, the company had forecast adjusted EBITDA in the range of 155-165 million euros.

The group reaffirmed its 2021 forecasts, upgraded in April, of currency-adjusted sales growth of between 35% and 45% and adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 10% to 12%.

($1 = 0.8307 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Milla Nissi in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

