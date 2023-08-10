HelloFresh reports double-digit rise in Q2 core profit

Adds details about Q2 core profit in paragraph 3, context in paragraph 4, details on outlook and CEO quote in paragraphs 5-6

Aug 10 (Reuters) - German meal-kit maker HelloFresh HFGG.DE reported a 31.5% rise in its second-quarter core earnings on Thursday, citing a boost to contribution margin from operational efficiencies.

Quarterly adjusted core profit (AEBITDA) came in at 191.9 million euros ($210.74 million), up from 145.9 million euros in the same period a year earlier and at the upper end of its previously forecast range of 185-195 million euros.

A controlled marketing spend and an increase in the average order value also contributed to the rise in core profit, the company said.

HelloFresh, which like other players in the sector is facing higher marketing costs as it seeks to retain customers amid reopening economies and weakening consumer spending, has benefited from stronger average order value due to inflation and from higher prices for products it markets under different brands.

The company confirmed its full-year forecast released in July of adjusted EBITDA of between 470 million and 540 million euros, and revenue growth of between 2% and 8% on a constant-currency basis.

"Profitable growth remains our top priority going into 2024 and we expect to take advantage of opportunities as they arise," CEO Dominik Richter said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

