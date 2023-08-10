HelloFresh reports double-digit rise in Q2 core profit

Aug 10 (Reuters) - German meal-kit maker HelloFresh HFGG.DE on Thursday reported a 31.5 % rise in its second-quarter core earnings, citing a boost to contribution margin from operational efficiencies.

Quarterly adjusted core profit (AEBITDA) came in at 191.9 million euros ($210.74 million), up from 145.9 million euros in the same period a year earlier and at the upper end of its previously forecast range of 185-195 million euros.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk)

