News & Insights

HelloFresh reports double-digit rise in Q2 core profit

Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

August 10, 2023 — 12:48 am EDT

Written by Linda Pasquini and Ozan Ergenay for Reuters ->

Aug 10 (Reuters) - German meal-kit maker HelloFresh HFGG.DE on Thursday reported a 31.5 % rise in its second-quarter core earnings, citing a boost to contribution margin from operational efficiencies.

Quarterly adjusted core profit (AEBITDA) came in at 191.9 million euros ($210.74 million), up from 145.9 million euros in the same period a year earlier and at the upper end of its previously forecast range of 185-195 million euros.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.