HelloFresh raises sales outlook on customers, orders

FRANKFURT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh HFGG.DE on Monday raised its outlook for sales growth in 2021, citing a rising number of customers as well as high order rates.

The group said it now expects sales to rise by 57% to 62% this year on a constant currency basis, from 45% to 55% previously, adding it would keep unchanged its core profit margin target of 8.25% to 10.25%.

