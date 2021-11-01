HelloFresh raises sales outlook on customers, orders

Christoph Steitz Reuters
Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh on Monday raised its outlook for sales growth in 2021, citing a rising number of customers as well as high order rates.

The group said it now expects sales to rise by 57% to 62% this year on a constant currency basis, from 45% to 55% previously, adding it would keep unchanged its core profit margin target of 8.25% to 10.25%.

