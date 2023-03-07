HelloFresh Q4 Adj. EBITDA, Revenue Rise; Issues FY23 Forecast

(RTTNews) - HelloFresh SE (HLFFF, HFG.F), a German meal-kit company, Tuesday reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA grew to 160 million euros from last year's 131 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.5 percent, higher than prior year's 8.3 percent.

Revenue for the quarter grew 19 percent to around 1.9 billion euros from last year's 1.6 billion euros. Revenues went up 11 percent at constant currency.

In fiscal 2022, HelloFresh reached a new all-time high revenue of 7.6 billion euros, up 27 percent from last year, and reported another milestone in its history with over 1 billion meals shipped to customers around the world. Adjusted EBITDA for the year reached 477 million euros, lower than last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, revenue on group level is expected to grow 2 percent - 10 percent in constant-currency, and adjusted EBITDA to reach 460 million euros to 540 million euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.