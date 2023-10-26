HelloFresh Q3 Adj. EBITDA Declines, Revenue Up 3.5% In Constant Currency; Reconfirms 2023 Outlook

(RTTNews) - HelloFresh SE posted a third quarter net loss of 11.1 million euros compared to net income of 5.2 million euros, last year. Loss per share was 0.06 euros compared to profit of 0.01 euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 69.2 million euros compared to 71.8 million euros, prior year, corresponding to a group margin of 3.8%.

Third quarter revenue increased 3.5% year-on-year on a constant currency basis on group level to 1.93 billion euros. In absolute terms, euro-reported revenue was 1.80 billion euros compared to 1.86 billion euros. The group also recorded a continued increase in average order value, up 7.5% year-on-year on a constant currency basis.

HelloFresh reconfirmed its outlook for the full year 2023, expecting revenue growth for the Group on a constant currency basis of approximately 2% to 8%, and an adjusted EBITDA for the Group for the full year 2023 between 470 million euros and 540 million euros.

The management board resolved to introduce a buy-back in the company's shares and, likely to a smaller extent, in convertible bonds issued in May 2020, with a total combined volume of up to 150 million euros, excluding costs incidental to the repurchases.

