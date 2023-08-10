HelloFresh Q2 Adj EBITDA Climbs, Reveneus Down; Confirms FY23 View

(RTTNews) - German meal kit company HelloFresh SE (HLFFF, HFG.F) on Thursday reported its highest ever adjusted EBITDA of 192 million euros in the second quarter, up from last year's 146 million euros.

The result was mainly driven by continued strong Contribution Margin expansion to 28.4 percent, strong average order rates of 4.1, as well as increased average order value of 63.6 euros, up from last year's 60.4 euros.

Revenue for the second quarter reached around 1.92 billion euros, down from 1.96 billion euros a year ago. Revenues edged up 1 percent on a constant currency basis.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company confirmed its adjustment in outlook, as announced in mid July. The company narrowed its revenue growth outlook on a constant currency basis to between 2 percent and 8 percent from previously expected between 2 percent and 10 percent.

The company also narrowed its adjusted EBITDA view to between 470 million euros and 540 million euros from previously expected between 460 million euros and 540 million euros.

