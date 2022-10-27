HelloFresh posts weaker-than-expected Q3 profits on marketing spend

Adds details, CEO quote

Oct 27(Reuters) - HelloFresh HFGG.DE on Thursday reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter core earnings because of high marketing costs as the German meal-kit maker tries to retain customers amid consumer concerns about higher food and energy bills.

Quarterly adjusted core profit (AEBITDA) dropped to 71.8 million euros ($72.27 million), down 10% and falling short of an average of 75.6 million euros estimated by analysts in a company-provided poll.

Revenue jumped 31.4% to 1.86 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in the quarter, above an analysts' estimate of 1.79 billion euros as the average order value rose due to rising inflation.

"HelloFresh has been able to further improve its relative affordability, mitigate inflation effects and has avoided passing on every price increase it receives in full to its consumers, while keeping the procurement margin stable," Chief Executive Dominik Richter said in a statement.

HelloFresh still expects full-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis at between 18% and 23%, with adjusted core earnings in a range of 460 million euros to 530 million euros it had forecast in July.

($1 = 0.9935 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Josephine Mason)

