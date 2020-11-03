HelloFresh posts more-than-doubled Q3 sales

Nov 3 (Reuters) - HelloFresh’s HFGG.DE sales more than doubled in the third quarter, the German meal-kit delivery company said on Tuesday, citing surging demand for its products as consumers dined at home more often amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Quarterly sales of 970.2 million euros ($1.13 billion)came in at the upper end of the range of the expected range of 968 million to 971 million euros disclosed in October, when the company also raised its full-year outlook on better-than-expected preliminary quarterly results.

The Berlin-based company, which delivers pre-portioned meal ingredients with recipes to subscribers, reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (AEBITDA) at 114.7 million euros, in line with its own guidance of 112 million to 117 million euros.

($1=0.8580 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.