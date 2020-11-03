US Markets
APRN

HelloFresh posts more-than-doubled Q3 sales

Contributor
Linda Pasquini Reuters
Published

HelloFresh’s sales more than doubled in the third quarter, the German meal-kit delivery company said on Tuesday, citing surging demand for its products as consumers dined at home more often amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Nov 3 (Reuters) - HelloFresh’s HFGG.DE sales more than doubled in the third quarter, the German meal-kit delivery company said on Tuesday, citing surging demand for its products as consumers dined at home more often amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Quarterly sales of 970.2 million euros ($1.13 billion)came in at the upper end of the range of the expected range of 968 million to 971 million euros disclosed in October, when the company also raised its full-year outlook on better-than-expected preliminary quarterly results.

The Berlin-based company, which delivers pre-portioned meal ingredients with recipes to subscribers, reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (AEBITDA) at 114.7 million euros, in line with its own guidance of 112 million to 117 million euros.

($1=0.8580 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785261;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APRN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular