HelloFresh beats Q1 core profit expectations

April 27 (Reuters) - German meal-kit maker HelloFresh HFGG.DE on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected decline in first-quarter core earnings, as customers kept using its service despite tight budgets.

Quarterly adjusted core profit (AEBITDA) fell 33.4% to 66.1 million euros ($73.05 million), but beat analysts' average estimate of 47.5 million euros in a company-provided poll.

Food delivery companies, which benefited from a sudden spike in demand during the pandemic even as new players entered the market, are seeking ways to manage rising margin pressures as they may not be able to pass higher prices onto consumers cutting back expenses.

"Our main focus is now to further expand our customer proposition," CEO Dominik Richter said in a statement, as the company seeks to further drive profitability in its meal-kit business.

The number of active customers declined by 4.8% to 8.11 million from the same period last year, when the business was still enjoying a lockdown boom, but was up from 7.11 million in the previous quarter.

