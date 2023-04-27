HelloFresh beats Q1 core profit expectations

April 27 (Reuters) - German meal-kit maker HelloFresh HFGG.DE on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected decline in its first-quarter core earnings, as customers kept using its service despite tight budgets.

Quarterly adjusted core profit (AEBITDA) fell 33.4% to 66.1 million euros ($73.05 million), but beat analysts' average estimate of 47.5 million euros in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Anna Mackenzie in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((linda.pasquini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.