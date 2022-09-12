Commodities

Hellofresh: working closely with U.S. regulator after public health alert

Elke Ahlswede Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Hellofresh is working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and one of its suppliers following a public health alert, the company said on Monday, describing the measure as "purely precautionary".

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters)

The USDA notification affects a very small percentage of customers in the United States who had received ground beef in a certain quantity from a certain supplier, the company added.

