Hellofresh: working closely with U.S. regulator after public health alert

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hellofresh HFGG.DE is working closely with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and one of its suppliers following a public health alert, the company said on Monday, describing the measure as "purely precautionary".

The USDA notification affects a very small percentage of customers in the United States who had received ground beef in a certain quantity from a certain supplier, the company added.

(Reporting by Elke Ahlswede, Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel)

