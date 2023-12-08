Hello Group Q3 Net Income Rises; Total Net Revenues Down 5.9%

(RTTNews) - Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) reported third quarter net income attributable to Hello Group of RMB 546.4 million, compared to RMB 450.8 million, prior year. Net income per ADS was RMB 2.75, compared to RMB 2.20. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group was RMB 605.9 million, compared to RMB 535.8 million, prior year. Non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 3.05, compared to RMB 2.60.

Third quarter total net revenues were RMB 3.04 billion, a decrease of 5.9% from prior year. Live video service revenues were RMB 1.53 billion, a decrease of 7.6%. Monthly Active Users or MAU on Tantan application were 15.7 million in September 2023, compared to 20.9 million in September 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2023 was RMB 582.5 million, compared to RMB 444.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects total net revenues to be between RMB 2.9 billion to RMB 3.0 billion, representing a decrease of 9.7% to 6.6% year over year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.