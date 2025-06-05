Hello Group Q1 Profit Surges, Revenues Down; Warns On Weak Q2 Revenues - Update

(RTTNews) - Hello Group Inc. (MOMO), while reporting significantly higher first-quarter profit despite weak revenues, on Thursday issued second-quarter revenue, expecting an year-over-year decline.

For the second quarter, the Chinese online social networking company expects total net revenues to be between RMB2.57 billion to RMB2.67 billion, representing a decrease of 4.5 percent to 0.8 percent from the prior year.

In its first quarter, net income attributable to the company was RMB358.0 million or $49.3 million, higher than RMB5.2 million last year. Net income per ADS grew to RMB2.07 or $0.29 from RMB0.03 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was RMB403.8 million or $55.6 million, compared to RMB59.9 million in the prior year. Adjusted net income per ADS was RMB2.34 or $0.32, compared to prior year's RMB0.31.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5 percent to RMB2.520 billion or $347.4 million from RMB2.560 billion last year.

Net revenues from overseas, however, increased 71.9 percent year over year to RMB414.6 million or $57.1 million.

Monthly Active Users or MAU on Tantan app were 10.7 million in March 2025, compared to 13.7 million in March 2024.

For the Momo app, total paying users was 4.2 million, compared to 7.1 million for the same period last year.

On the Nasdaq, Hello Group shares gained 2.3 percent in the after-hours trading on Wednesday after closing regular trading 1.8 percent higher at $6.25.

