Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Hello Group's Debt?

As you can see below, Hello Group had CN¥3.61b of debt at June 2022, down from CN¥4.62b a year prior. But it also has CN¥11.0b in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥7.36b net cash. NasdaqGS:MOMO Debt to Equity History September 14th 2022

A Look At Hello Group's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Hello Group had liabilities of CN¥2.14b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥3.84b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥11.0b as well as receivables valued at CN¥214.0m due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥5.20b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Hello Group's balance sheet is almost as strong as Fort Knox. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Succinctly put, Hello Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Hello Group if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 33% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Hello Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Hello Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Hello Group generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 99% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Hello Group has CN¥7.36b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 99% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in CN¥1.4b. So is Hello Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Hello Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

