Hello Group (MOMO) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Hello Group MOMO is slated to release its first-quarter 2023 results on Jun 6.



For the to-be-reported quarter, revenues are anticipated between RMB2.65 billion and RMB2.75 billion, indicating a decrease of 15.8-12.6% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $393.8 million, suggesting a decline of 20.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged at 32 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting year-over-year growth of 3.23%.



Hello Group’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 31.94%.



The company’s first-quarter results are expected to benefit from cost reduction and efficiency improvement initiatives that it undertook in the second half of 2022.



Both Momo and Tantan apps are expected to have benefited from a steady user base. The introduction of new features that target high-paying users in the second half of last year is likely to have benefited live streaming revenues.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Hello Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

