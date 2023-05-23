Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) closed at $8.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 6, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, up 3.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $393.8 million, down 20.7% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion, which would represent changes of +16.54% and -4.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 39.71, which means Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.