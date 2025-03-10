HELLO GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $MOMO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HELLO GROUP ($MOMO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,655,813,270 and earnings of $1.79 per share.
HELLO GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of HELLO GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL LTD removed 1,618,411 shares (-25.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,477,948
- FIRST BEIJING INVESTMENT LTD removed 1,293,724 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,974,612
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 1,117,489 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,615,840
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,057,034 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,149,732
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,033,523 shares (+495.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,968,462
- NORGES BANK added 883,492 shares (+172.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,811,723
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 832,055 shares (-32.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,415,144
